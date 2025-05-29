Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today', reveals reason for exit

Hoda Kotb's exit from the show Today disappointed many fans for whom the 60-year-old had been a staple of the show since 2007.

The I've Loved You Since Forever author had announced in September that she will be parting from the show's audience, and then she officially left in January.

A couple of months after her exit, she returned to the NBC News morning show as a guest May 28, and to cohost program's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

Having candid conversation with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, she revealed that her daughter's health issues have contributed to her decision to leave the show.

The American broadcast journalist shared that her 6-year-old Hope has Type 1 diabetes which has caused her to reprioritize in life.

"You just get a priority check in your life," she said. "I can be here and sweating what's happening to Hope in the morning and in the night, or I can be there and feel relief that I can see (her)."

Guthrie also shared how it was a 'burden' for former correspondent for Dateline NBC to continue working on the show as she had witnessed that Kotb would be up so many nights with Hope and the next day she would show up with a bright smile on her face even though she would not have 'slept a wink'.

Kotb also shot down rumours that she will be replacing Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show.

The mother of two clarified that the only place where she will return if she comes back is Today.