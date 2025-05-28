Sean Diddy Combs trial: legal expert weighs in on rapper’s testimony

Lawyer analyses if Diddy would testify in his trafficking trial

Diddy already has his dirty laundry hung out in public after his ex Cassie Ventura, former employees and rapper Kid Cudi testified against him but the case is likely to get even more complicated if he testifies.

Legal expert Lisa Bonner shared that it is “highly unlikely” in her opinion that the rapper would take the stand.

Weighing in on the situation, the entertainment lawyer and legal expert said, “Once you take the stand, everything you’ve ever done – related to any of these alleged crimes – become fair game,” in conversation with Page Six.

“You are under oath and you can go to jail for… perjury, so you want to avoid taking the stand,” she said. (Perjury is the crime of lying under oath).

This comes after rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, accused Diddy “had something to do with” the bombing of his car with a Molotov Cocktail in 2012.

The allegation is only one of the knots that would be untied if Diddy decides to take the stand.

“There is a lot of evidence that will be presented, even up until now, that I wouldn’t want to answer if I was Diddy,” Bonner said.

She went on to add that it would be “absoloutely” surprising if Combs does testify. “There’s nothing to gain, especially if you have any skeletons in your closet.”

Combs is currently on trial for the charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and engagement in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.