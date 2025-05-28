Jackie Chan drops exciting update about 'Rush Hour 4'

Jackie Chan is currently busy promoting 'Karate Kid: Legends'

The Karate Kid famed Jackie Chan has spilled insights about a possible sequel to his popular 1998 film.

Chan is currently busy promoting his new film Karate Kid: Legends, which is slated to release in theatres globally on May 30.

In a recent interview, when the Hong Kong based actor was asked if another Rush Hour movie was in works.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the action comedy features two cops belonging from different cultures, who cannot stand each other, but are forced to work together due to some circumstances.

The 71-year-old confirmed to Screen Rant recently that Rush Hour 4 is in the making.

He stated, “Yes! And I want to do [another] Shanghai Dawn, Shanghai Noon, Shanghai Knights, and Shanghai Dawn.”

“The script is still going on. I want to do a Rush Hour 4”, Jackie added.

However, he was not sure how far along the development on the film was, therefore, Chan said, “I don't know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer. Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We'll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

American cop action comedy film features the Police Story actor along with Chris Tucker.