Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott already 'bored' of each other?

Louis Tomlinson, Zara McDermott are currently in Costa Rica for holiday

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson and his relationship with girlfriend Zara McDermott is reportedly not working out well.

The two were spotted together for the first time in April. Meanwhile, Louis confirmed their relationship by recently commenting on Zara’s Instagram post, where he showered love and appreciation as Zara achieved a milestone in her career.

The lovebirds are currently in Costa Rica enjoying their getaway. The duo was spotted having a PDA packed moment at the modest Banana Bach Restaurant near the ocean.

The pictures showed Tomlinson and McDermott sharing an affectionate moment. But reports suggest that a body language expert feels like the two are already bored of each other.

Judi James told Daily Mail, “There's a lack of synchronicity about the body language here.”

“Either Louis is studying his phone while Zara looks distracted and slightly bored or they seem to attempt to create a more intimate, romantic and even sexual moment that doesn't quite take off.”

According to her, whenever the Two of Us singer speaks, "his partner seems to be drinking from her water bottle, which on Love Island tended to be an act of distraction as well as a barrier ritual."

Prior this week, the couple met some fans in Costa Rica and even took pictures and selfies with them.

On the work front, the 33-year-old singer is busy making some new music for his fresh album.