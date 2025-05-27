MGK reveals real reason he appeared at AMAs red carpet but skipped show

Machine Gun Kelly only walked the 2025 AMAs red carpet and went home

Machine Gun Kelly walked the American Music Awards red carpet but had to rush home for a very important reason.

The 35-year-old musician posed for pictures and talked to press before going home ahead of the show on Monday, May 26 at Las Vegas.

When asked for his reason to skip the AMAs show, the rapper told E! News that his two-month-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Megan Fox, had been sick and he needed to look after her.

"She has a little bit of a fever, so I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up," he told the outlet.

Gushing about fatherhood, the Emo Girl hitmaker said, "I was born to be a dad. Yeah, it's my purpose."

MGK is also father to 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with with ex Emma Cannon.

The award-winning artist was supposed to present at the AMAs but left the venue right after walking the red-carpet.