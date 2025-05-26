King Charles makes brave return to Canada with Camilla

King Charles lands Canada amid Harry headlines.

King Charles has officially kicked off his first visit to North America since ascending the throne arriving in Canada amid continued tensions with his son, Prince Harry.

The 76-year-old monarch, accompanied by Queen Camilla touched down in Ottawa on May 26 for a whirlwind visit lasting less than 24 hours.

Despite undergoing weekly cancer treatments, the King appeared in good spirits as he resumed international duties, marking a symbolic moment in his reign.

This visit marks King Charles’ twentieth official trip to Canada and Queen Camilla’s sixth.

But as Charles set foot on the same continent where Prince Harry resides, the Duke of Sussex was notably absent quietly making a surprise appearance in Shanghai, China, for a global travel and tourism conference.

Harry lives in Montecito, California, with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Just weeks earlier, the Duke made headlines after losing a legal battle over his reduced U.K. security prompting an interview with the BBC.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry admitted.

"There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore." In a rare emotional remark, he referenced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, adding, "Life is precious.

I don’t know how much longer my father has... He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

Prince Harry has maintained that his father, as head of state, holds the power to reinstate the security protection he lost after stepping back from royal duties.