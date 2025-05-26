Sandra Oh opens up about watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after leaving show

Sandra Oh shares real thoughts on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ after she exited cast

Sandra Oh shared how her relationship to Grey’s Anatomy has shifted overtime since she left working on the show.

The 53-year-old revealed that although she starred in the show as Cristina Yang for 10 seasons, she has left the show in her past.

"I gotta tell you, I've put that gently aside," she told People Magazine at the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala earlier this month.

Although Oh received much recognition for her work on the show, including five Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe, she has remained firm on her decision of not coming back to the show since she left in 2014.

The Killing Eve star has remained a part of Grey’s Anatomy world through mentions and correspondences with other characters, and her character even appeared through a body doule for Oh in one scene.

This comes after Kevin McKidd, who stars as Owen Hunt on the show, told the outlet that he wishes for Oh to return because their characters, who were ex-spouses have "a lot of history there they would have to talk about" and that it would make for "really great television."