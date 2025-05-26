Andrew Garfield turns out to be 'saviour' for 'The Last of Us' star

Kaitlyn Dever makes surprising confession

The Last of Us actress Kaitlyn Dever has confessed that Andrew Garfield has been a great help in coping up with her mother’s death.

Dever’s mother passed away last year after fighting with breast cancer. At the time, she was shooting for the HBO series along with Pedro Pascal.

While talking about her grief, she opened that it was getting hard on her accepting the fact that she lost her best friend.

Therefore, the Unbelievable star confessed watching Andrew Garfield’s Stephen Colbert interview, where he spoke about his grief after he lost his mother.

The 28-year-old shared, "I would Google it and watch it often, because I always felt like… the worst thing in my life that could happen was losing my best friend.”

"And I always thought that I wouldn’t be able to go on”, she confessed.

Kaitlyn took motivation from the Spider-Man actor and comforted herself.

She said, "But then I’d look at Andrew and think, 'well, his life seems to be moving forwards’."

Garfield’s mother Lynn died of pancreatic cancer in 2019 the same year the 41-year-old was nominated for an Oscar for Tick, Tick… Boom!

The Social Network actor, in his interview, expressed that "this grief stays with me because it’s all of the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her, and I told her every day, she was the best of us.”