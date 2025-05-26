American Music Awards 2025: What's important to know ahead of award show?

What to expect from American Music Awards 2025 hosted by Jennifer Lopez?

American Music Awards this year have raised fans’ hopes quite high with the hype surrounding it – from Jennifer Lopez fans to Swifties waiting on an announcement, people are thrilled to watch how they pan out.

The host

Lopez will be returning to the stage as a host after making her debut ten years ago, on Monday, May 26, at the Las Vegas award show.

Leading Nominees

Along with J.Lo, fans are also excited to see Kendrick Lamar who is leading the nominations with 10 categories, closely followed by Post Malone with eight nods, and Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey with seven and Taylor Swift with six nominations.

Debut Nominees

Several musical stars will be making their debut at the show this year, including Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marías, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter and Zach Bryan.

ICON Award

Janet Jackson will be honoured with the ICON award this year, which goes to a significantly important artist "whose music has had undeniable cultural and global influence over the music industry."

Lifetime Achievement Award

Whereas, the Lifetime Achievement award will be going to the rock and roll star Rod Stewart.

Performances

The award show also boasts of a terrific performers’ list with names like, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson and Reneé Rapp.

Major Fan Theory

Alongside the confirmed expectations from the show, fans are also crossing their fingers for a much-anticipated announcement by Swift. The pop superstar has been exciting fans with subtle hints at her potential appearance at the awards and fans are exhilarated to witness her next move.