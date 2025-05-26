Royal experts warn Brooklyn Beckham: 'Do not risk family ties like Prince Harry'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been warned about the potential damage they could cause to themselves and their families if they follow in the footsteps of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to royal experts.

Following Brooklyn's bold social media post declaring that he would 'always choose' his wife, experts say he may be taking a risky stance-especially if it strains his relationship with his family.

Ingrid Seward, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, pointed out the parallels between Brooklyn and Prince Harry, noting that both seem to have taken their partner's side over family.

'It's also rather fascinating that the Beckham's son, Brooklyn, who was their first born, has sort of sided with his wife against the family, she told The Sun.

In a way, you know, we are looking at Harry, who was not firstborn, but sided with Meghan against the family.'

Newsweek's Chief Royal correspondent Jack Royston echoed the caution, advising Brooklyn to be mindful of preserving family ties.

'Brooklyn needs to be very careful because family is so important and he has not lost his family yet, but he could,' Royston said.

The warning come amid growing speculation that Brooklyn is being 'held hostage' by Nicola, with some critics accusing her of isolating him from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.