Rumer Willis happy for Demi Moore’s impressive accomplishment

Rumer Willis has recently beamed with joy for Demi Moore’s impressive accomplishment.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, the Hostage actress revealed she “has so much pride as a daughter but then also as an actress and a peer as well” considering her mother’s accolades for her exceptional work in The Substance movie.

Rumer, who is busy promoting her new movie Trail of Vengeance, recalled seeing her mother in all of those movies working tirelessly despite receiving backlash from the industry.

“I feel like she worked so hard in her career and has overcome so much criticism and that’s what happens when you are a leader,” said the 30-year-old.

The House Bunny star lauded her mother Demi for being a leader like she “was the first one to show a naked pregnant belly publicly; she was the first one to challenge masculinity and femininity when she was doing G.I. Jane.

“She was the first one to do something like Striptease which you see now people doing in new movies,” mentioned the Now And Then actress.

Recalling Demi’s Golden Globes speech, Rumer reiterated that she’s been “underestimated” and “put away in a box” and therefore, it took time to watch her receive her validation.

“I am just beaming with pride for her,” added the actress.