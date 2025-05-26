Queen Camilla takes on special role as she jets to Canada with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Ottawa for their much-anticipated royal tour to Canada just in time to make a powerful statement about the monarchy.

The King is set to kick off the two-day visit with an address the Parliament with the ‘Speech from the Throne’, meanwhile, Camilla will be sending an important message of her own as she supports her husband during the significant visit.

The royals are known to use wardrobe and accessories to send subtle messages to the public about their stance. Kate Middleton is very well known for using this approach and Camilla is also no stranger to the strategy.

According to jewellery experts, the Queen is set to make a big statement with her accessory which will honour the heritage of the British royals in a meaningful way.

“We wouldn't be surprised if Queen Camilla pays tribute to Canada with her choice of jewellery,” expert James Harris told GB News.

“There are a number of iconic brooches in the late Queen Elizabeth II’s collection that we may see being worn by Queen Camilla.”