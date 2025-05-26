Princess Lilibet melts hearts in adorable appearance with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle shared a sweet glimpse into her bond with daughter, Princess Lilibet, as they set off on an exciting mission together.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a video of her three-year-old as they were seen approaching an apiary wearing matching bee-keeping suits.

The video was set to the song, Sugar Sugar by The Archies, which was not only fitting to the mood of the clip but also gave a nod to Lilibet’s elder brother, Prince Archie, who turned six earlier this month.

Meghan was seen holding onto Lilibet’s hand and gently rubbed her back for a little encouragement as they got ready to get down to work.

Fans gushed over the sweet moment as they took to social media to express their delight.

“Duchess Meghan and little Princess Lilibet tending to their bees [bee emoji] So cute,” one fan wrote on X.

Another echoed, “Cuteness Overload [heart-eyed emojis] Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and her daughter Princess Lilibet Diana beekeeping.”

While one user added, “Look at this sweet treat Meghan has in store for us on her official Instagram story. [heart-eyed emojis] The Duchess Of Sussex & her mini me, Princess Lilibet Diana, explore the bee hive together in a sweet video.”