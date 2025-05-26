Barbara Alyn Woods what she let go of to be on ‘One Tree Hill’

Barbara Alyn Woods shares story behind ‘One Tree Hill’ character

Barbara Alyn Woods is reflecting on the unexpected path her One Tree Hill journey took. The actress, now 63, recently shared on the Drama Queens podcast that her role as Deb Scott was originally only supposed to last three episodes.

“What was the sort of initial concept of Deb? How big of a role were you supposed to have, and what did it look like?” asked co-host Robert Buckley during the episode, which also featured Bethany Joy Lenz.

“Deb was a three-episode arc,” Woods revealed, surprising both hosts.

Though her role was short-term at first, Woods said she felt strongly about the character and the show from the very beginning.

“I was on another show at the same time, not a regular, but a recurring role in L.A.,” she said. “I knew that One Tree Hill wanted me for three episodes. I was in love with this character. I was in love with the show, the writing.”

Woods explained how she had to make a tough call between two different series.

“I don't think I saw into the future that I would be there further than three episodes, but I really wanted those three episodes,” she said.

“I had to choose between the two shows. And the other show would have possibly taken me further as well. I had to choose, and I chose One Tree Hill, knowing that it was only three episodes.”

Although Woods didn’t specify which show she passed up, she had roles in Providence and American Dreams around that same time.

Her gut feeling paid off.

“They extended, and I never went home,” Woods said. “So after three episodes, they said, ‘Well, they wanna keep you here.’ So I didn’t even pack for it. I never even went home.”

Woods went on to become a fan favorite as Deb Scott, the mother of Nathan Scott, played by James Lafferty, and remained a part of the beloved teen drama far beyond its original plan.