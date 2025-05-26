Justin Bieber sparks controversy with intimate gesture to SZA

Justin Bieber sparks controversy with intimate gesture to SAZA

Justin Bieber, music icon who has been making headlines for his unusual public behaviour, has recently caught everyone off guard during a recent performance when he kissed SZA's hands on the stage.

The moment was full of heat and passion, as it got fans talking that too while the singer's wife Hailey Bieber was watching them both.

The Peaches hitmaker surprised everyone by showing up at SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday (May 23). It was the second night of their big “Grand National Tour,” and fans couldn’t believe he joined the party.

The 31-year-old pop star worried fans with his bold moves during the steamy performance of their 2023 acoustic hit.

Taking to their X (Formerly Twitter) account, on user wrote: "Justin ain’t been the same since he had his baby."

Another said: "He is not well."

Hailey posted clips from the show on her Instagram Story and called Justin and SZA her “two favorite artists.”

However, the surprise performance happened just days after the 28-year-old beauty star spoke out about rumours about her marriage to the singer.

Hailey and Justin have been making headlines for months with reports saying they were having problems. But Hailey didn’t hold back and called out the “nonsense” being spread about them.