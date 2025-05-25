Kanye West reacts to Kid Cudi’s testimony against Sean Diddy

Kanye West offered his two cents on Kid Cudi’s testimony against Sean "Diddy" Combs in the ongoing sex-trafficking trial.

After Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, testified against the disgraced rap mogul on Thursday, May 22, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, lamenting on the rapper’s decision to take the stand as the prosecution’s witness.

"I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff," Kanye, who officially changed his name to Ye, wrote in his Saturday, May 24, post. "We need not to be locked in white systems."

As always, the Heartless singer extended his unapologetic support to the jailed record producer and his family, adding, "Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family."

On the ninth day of Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, the Pursuit of Happiness rapper testified that the Bad Boy Records founder broke into his home in 2011 after discovering that the now 41-year-old was dating his on-and-off girlfriend Casandra Ventura while she and Puff were on the outs, per Reuters.

In addition reportedly, the Better Place artist alleged that Diddy, 55, threatened him and was behind a Molotov cocktail attack that damaged his Porsche.

Notably, as of now, Kid Cudi is the biggest star to take the witness stand during the high-profile federal trial, which began on May 5, 2025, with jury selection, while opening statements took place on May 12.