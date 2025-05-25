Selena Gomez explains why she supported Hailey amid Justin Bieber drama

The pop star reflects on an important realisation she had as she lifts up her fellow women

Selena Gomez is lifting up the women around her loudly and proudly.

On Friday, May 23, the singer-actress took to Instagram Stories to show love for some of her closest friends, namely, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Miley Cyrus.

In one clip via Elle magazine, she reposted a sweet hug with Ariana from February’s Santa Barbara Film Festival, writing, “I’m reminded that women can always be supportive of each other. I love you Ari.”

An hour later, Selena spotlighted an emotional moment from Taylor Swift’s 2021 Brit Awards speech, sharing the clip with a simple message of solidarity: two raised hands emoji.

“You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you,” Taylor says in the snippet.

The Only Murders in the Building actress also gave a shout-out to her fellow Disney alum, Miley Cyrus.

The shoutouts to her famous friends came just days after Selena seemingly extended an olive branch to her ex-boyfriend’s wife Hailey Bieber.

On May 20, she liked a post from Hailey’s Rhode Skin brand announcing a Sephora launch. That same day, she shared a cryptic message that read, “You know who you are and I’m cheering you on,” followed by a reshared quote: “You matter. Your voice matters. Your heart matters.”

The post came on the heels of a now-deleted apology from Justin Bieber, who admitted to once telling Hailey she’d “never be on the cover of Vogue.”

While Selena didn’t directly name anyone, fans quickly praised her subtle show of support, calling her the ultimate “girls’ girl.”