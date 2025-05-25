Taylor Swift's AMAs secrets exposed in her own interview

Did Taylor Swift hint at AMAs announcement three years ago?

Taylor Swift is a mastermind and she has trained her fans to analyse every Easter Egg she drops.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has been fueling the speculations for a major announcement at the American Music Awards taking place on May 26, and fans might have unearthed another hint.

A Swiftie, Olivia Levin, took to Instagram and shared a video just before the awards season which discussed a resurfaced video from three years ago.

Three years back, in November 2021, the 14-time-Grammy winner appeared at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and said something that appears to be a foreshadowing for an upcoming announcement.

“Three years ago at May 26, Taylor said, ‘Can I hint at something three years in advance?,’” Levin noted in the video.

Fallon reposted the clip on May 26, 2023 as a flashback on TikTok, and three years, plus the May 26 repost proves enough of a hint to Swifties to strengthen their theory.

Levin also added that the episode 2 and 6 of the Midnights phone clips had the phones upside down – the only clips which showed Swift holding the phone differently, once again pointing towards the date 26.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section and expressed their opinions with one writing, “Now with shamrock offering to let her buy her originals, I feel like it’s the perfect time for her to release Rep TV.”

Another chimed in, “The whole LWYMMD snippet on The Handmaids Tale is enough to tell me something's coming but what if I'm clowning again???”

“Honestly, at this point i'm hoping someday she will write a book, telling us about ALL the easter eggs, the ones we saw, the ones we didn't, and the ones we invented,” wrote a third.

All of the fan theories will be put to test soon and Swifties will finally receive their answers soon at the AMAs.