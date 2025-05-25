Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza mark major milestone at Cannes premiere

Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza get honoured at 'Honey Don’t!' premiere

Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza joined forces to star in director Ethan Coen’s dark comedy, Honey Don’t!, which was premiered at Cannes 2025.

The upcoming movie received a six-minute standing ovation on Friday, May 23. Coen thanked the crowd who didn’t even mind the wait for the movie which started around 12:30 a.m.

As the cast entered the theatre, the audience clapped loud and hard, and cheered for Plaza who made her first red carpet appearance since the death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

Qualley also took to Instagram and gushed about the Cannes premiere, sharing a series of photos of herself and her cast members.

The Substance star’s husband, Jack Antonoff was also present in the audience and clapped louder and louder as she smiled during the ovation.

The rolling credits revealed that Antonoff actually worked on the movie behind-the-scenes, collaborating on three songs, one of which might be sung by his long-time collaborator Lana Del Rey.

Honey Don’t! is set to release in theatres on August 22.