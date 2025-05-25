Ed Sheeran delights fans with surprise appearance at Big Weekend UK

Ed Sheeran delight fans with surprise appearance at Big Weekend UK

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans on Saturday with a unique live set performance at the Big Weekend UK.

The Thinking Out Loud singer, who have recently released his single Azizam stepped out on New Music Stage in which he used his trademark loop station to build up layers of his songs rather than backing track.

The set opened with Castle On the Hill and included hit songs like Perfect, The A Team and Shape Of You.

He told the audience at Sefton Park, "I'm glad you turned up. I know this was a secret."

"I'm gonna play some songs that hopefully you know; If you don’t know, it's gonna be a long hour for you," he quipped.

The Grammy-winner added that by using his loop station, his set would be unique, "Everything you hear today is completely live. There’s no backing track whatsoever."

"The way that it works is you press record like this, and when you press play, it plays back and loops, and you can add layers on top of it," he explained.

During his performance of latest song Azizam, Sheeran stopped and restarted his loop recording, telling the crowd, "I'm going to have to do this again. This is how you know it’s live. One more time."

In addition to Ed Sheeran, the scheduled line for Big Weekend on Saturday also included, Sam Fender, Sugababes, Tom Odell and Blossoms, Jade, Mumford & Sons, Haim, Wet Leg and Tate McRae.