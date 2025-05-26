Jason George recalls working with Denzel Washington on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Jason George opened up about his and Grey’s Anatomy co-stars reaction to Denzel Washington directing one of the episodes.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy is the longest running American medical drama premiered in 2005.

In an interview with the New York Post, George, who plays Dr. Ben Warren in the series, recalled what it was like when the Oscar-winning actor graced the set.

"It was an incredible episode that everybody was on their best [behaviour] for," said the 35-year-old actor. "Everyone shows up professionally anyway, but when Denzel’s directing your episode, everyone came [correct]."

The Station 19 actor went on to joke about how the female actors put extra care in their outfits, saying, "I was like, 'Y'all don’t dress up for us on the regular.'"

George also shared his desire of witnessing Washington donning a pair of scrubs one day.

"It’s never going to happen, but you’ve got to put it out there," he told the outline. "I'm hoping he does it."

Explaining the particular role, he has for the Gladiator II star, George continued, "It's Denzel. He’s got to come in as the doctor who is that dude, and everyone’s geeked out and excited about him. He’s got to come in as the expert."

The Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 22nd season, expected to premiere in fall 2025.