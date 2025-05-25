David Tennant reveals Pedro Pascal’s character he really wanted to play

David Tennant reveals which Marvel super hero he was interested to play

David Tennant opened up which Marvel superhero he really want to portray before it was snagged by someone else.

Tennant, who had already been part of a major franchise, Doctor Who revealed that he was also interested in playing Reed Richards/ Mister Fantastic in the forthcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"In terms of superheroes, I did slightly have my eye on Reed Richards and unfortunately, it looks like they’ve gone in a different direction," Tennant said during the MCM Comic Con when a fan asked him about which super hero he would like to play.

"Although if it has to be someone, I’m very happy for it to be Pedro Pascal," he added.

In addition to Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps also stars Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), Julia Garner as Silver Surfer and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

The film is slated for release on July 25. After its debut the Marvel fans will have to for almost year until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026.

The gap is noted to be the longest drought between MCU films since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Black Widow.

The year long hiatus is due to recent delay in highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday which was originally set for May 1, 2026 but has been pushed back to December 18, 2026.

Its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, was also delayed from May 7, 2027, to December 17, 2027.