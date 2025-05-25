Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s new biography drops bombshell claim

Queen’s Freddie Mercury comes under a new light with new biography

Freddie Mercury’s upcoming biography, Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love, revealed shocking information about the singer’s life.

The book revealed that the Queen’s frontman had a secret daughter, who was decidedly kept hidden up until now.

Author Lesley-Ann Jones claimed that the rock legend shared his daughter, who is only identified as “B,” with the wife of a close friend, as per Daily Mail.

The upcoming biography includes the detailed account of Mercury’s daughter who was born in 1976.

Jones claims that Mercury’s daughter was kept a secret from everyone except the singer’s inner circle; his parents, sister, Queen bandmates and his ex-fiancée Mary Austin.

The unnamed daughter shared that she was aware of who her real father was, all her life, and Mercury used to make regular visits to her.

“It was decided between the three adults that the child would live with her mother and her husband – the child's stepfather” but Mercury “visited and stayed with them frequently."

Jones also wrote in the book that the music legend spoke with his daughter “every day” while he was on tour with Queen.

Love, Freddie, which comes out on September 5th, is mostly based on Mercury’s personal diaries, which he gifted to his daughter before death.