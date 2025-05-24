Kenan Thompson hints at ‘bittersweet’ changes in next ‘SNL’ season

‘SNL’ Veteran Kenan Thompson addresses cast departures rumours from the show

Kenan Thompson has been a part of 22 seasons of Saturday Night Live but he is unsure until how long he will be gracing the stage at Studio8H.

The 47-year-old comedian opened up about wrapping up the milestone season 50, saying that it left him feeling “bittersweet.”

“Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year,” he told Page Six, on Wednesday at the Reel Works 24th Changemakers Gala.

Thompson went on to say that change is hard to deal with, “You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer…it’s always like you want your kids to stay young.”

SNL fans started talking about the theories of many cast members possibly saying goodbye to te show after the last episode ended on a sad note.

The finale joked about Sarah Sherman leaving and Colin Jost gearing up to take over boss Lorne Michaels’ job, however things took a serious turn when Bowen Yang was seen tearing up as he hugged his fellow cast members towards the end.