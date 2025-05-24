Taylor Swift, Blake Lively feud reaches boiling point: Who leaked texts?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively feud reveals unexpected mastermind behind

Taylor Swift’s close insider who leaked Blake Lively’s alleged “threat” to leak their private chats has been revealed and the connection is quite unexpected.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was allegedly threatened by Blake to release a message in her support, as claimed by Justin Baldoni’s lawyers.

As it occurs, the insider who revealed the information to Justin’s lawyers was none other than Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift.

“Scott Swift did not want his daughter to be dragged into this any further and he voluntarily gave up this information as part of a deal that would include [Baldoni’s team] withdrawing their subpoena for Taylor,” a source told Daily Mail, on Friday, May 23.

Justin’s legal attorney, Bryan Freedman claimed that a source had informed them of the “threat,” in a legal motion last week.

The documents claimed that Blake’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb “demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively’s possession would be released.”

Bryan went on to claim that he spent an hour on call with a “person very closely linked” Taylor, who disclosed the information. Scott’s name was protected at the time.

The Gossip Girl alum’s legal team denied the allegations at the time.

A source further told Daily Mail that it appears as if Blake’s team “tried to extort Taylor by threatening to release private information about her so that she would support a narrative that she was not a part of.”