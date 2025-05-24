Lizzo reveals true inspiration behind new major transformation

Lizzo lifts the veil from new look in latest social media update

Lizzo is entering her new era after she recently flaunted her major weight loss transformation.

For her latest transformation, the 37-year-old singer went for a 180-degree switch to her hair.

The Truth Hurts hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday, May 22, and shared a carousel which showed off her newly blonde hair, far different from her usual brunette look.

In one of the slides from the carousel, Lizzo revealed Beyonce as her inspiration behind the platinum blonde hair, with a screenshot from Beyonce’s previous post rocking a strikingly similar hair colour.

This is not the first time Lizzo has taken inspiration from Queen Bey. She has cited her as an inspiration for her music as well, and was floored to find out that the Diva songstress had name dropped her in a song, Break My Soul, in 2022.

“I thought somebody was messing with me,” Lizzo shared in an interview. “And then, I was like, ‘OK, it’s in a song, maybe it’s quick’…And then when I found out what it actually was, it was her paying homage to all of the women who inspire her, that really moved me.”

The Pink singer continued, “I’m very, very honored to this day. I love her very, very much. And, yeah, I’m still gooped and gagged.”