Harry Potter's Viktor Krum undergoes emergency surgery amid health scare

Harry Potter star Stanislav Yanevski undergoes emergency surgery

Harry Potter star Stanislav Yanevski, aka Viktor Krum, has been hospitalized and has undergone emergency surgery after breathing difficulty.

The actor from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

Yanevski took to Instagram to reveal the reason for rushing to the hospital.

Alongside the picture of him lying in the hospital bed with a bandage wrapped around his nose, the actor wrote, “I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room.”

“As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody,” the Bulgarian-born actor continued, “I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet. Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful.”

The 40-year-old then comforted everyone out there who love him by mentioning that he is on the road to recovery and is showing incredible progress.

The fans may have heaved a sigh of relief as he showed the silver lining in this time of distress, “I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months.”

He further added, “I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon.”

However, Emma Watson's former costar did not specify what he was suffering from.