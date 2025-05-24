King Charles plans power move after Palace’s key announcement

King Charles is expected to take decisive action to convey a message to a prominent political figure.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace recently announced that the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla will travel to Canada next week.

According to the King's office, he "has visited Canada 19 times previously, and Queen five times, although this is the monarch's first visit as sovereign."

Notably, King Charles is going to make history as he will attend the State Opening of the Parliament of Canada, becoming the first monarch in almost 70 years.

He will deliver the "Speech from the Throne" in Ottawa on Tuesday, and people around the world are keeping an eye on his stance following Donald Trump's shocking remarks about Canada.

According to GB, Jeremy Kinsman, the former Canadian high commissioner to the UK, stressed the importance of King Charles' visit to Canada at crucial times.

"This is a big deal for the King to do this. I hope that Trump understands" the monarch's strong gesture of support towards Canadians.

The expert believes King Charles' message will stressed "Canada will not be the US 51st state," in response to Trump's comment.

Jeremy added, "It will say the government will protect, pursue and preserve the sovereignty of Canada as an independent state."