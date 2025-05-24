Kim Kardashian releases first statement after Paris robbery verdict

French court finds eight people guilty in Kim Kardashian robbery case

American media personality Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery trial has finally reached to verdict.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old socialite was held as gunpoint in her hotel room in Paris in 2016 for an armed robbery. by nine men and a woman, most of them around 70-year-old belonging from a criminal gang.

Finally, the French court reached to a verdict after four weeks of trial as they declared the ringleader and seven others guilty of the crime.

Meanwhile, two suspects were allowed to walk free after being cleared of all charges.

Kim has finally released a statement after the ruling saying that it was the most terrifying experience of her life.

She told PEOPLE, "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family.”

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice and promoting a fair legal system.”

On the other hand, her prosecutors Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattou also spoke to the media and appreciated the court’s decision and also thanked the French authorities for treating Kardashian with great respect throughout the process.