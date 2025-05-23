Meghan Markle goes down 'memory lane' after Prince William's critical plea

Meghan Markle shares candid update after Prince William's critical announcement

Meghan Markle is taking fans down memory lane as she reflects on the past twenty years.

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans a personal update Friday, May 23, sharing a fresh-faced video and a rare behind-the-scenes clip as she leaned further into her latest business venture.

Posting from the garden of her Montecito home, Meghan, 43, reflected on this week's episode of Confessions of a Female Founder, which features Kitsch founder Cassandra Thurswell.

“It’s such a good one,” Meghan said, tying it to the quote, “Wherever you go, there you are.”

“That is what my conversation with Cassie is like,” she explained. “Because twenty-plus years later, so much has changed and yet we are so much the same.”

Still makeup-free and casual, Meghan introduced a short montage of her podcast photoshoot “in the spirit of memory lane,” offering a glimpse into her creative process.

The candid video comes just hours after Prince William announced his new docuseries, Guardians, about wildlife rangers.

"I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life, and I've seen firsthand the vital work they do," the Prince of Wales said in a video released by Kensington Palace.

The caption further read, "Rangers play a critical role as the first line of defence in the protection and conservation of our natural world. Every day, they take huge risks, standing between poachers and endangered species, protecting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance."