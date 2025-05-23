Barry Keoghan makes honest confession about addiction

Barry Keoghan has recently made honest confession about his addiction for the first time.

In an interview with Hollywood Authentic for an article, the Saltburn actor revealed how he got into addiction during childhood.

Barry mentioned that his mother was heroin addicted and passed away when he was only 12 years old.

The Bird actor shared he was also drawn to drugs after becoming a father to two-year-old son.

“I’m not in denial anymore. I understand that I do have an addiction, and I am an addict,” declared the 32-year-old.

Barry noted, “When you accept that, you finally can move on, and learn to work with it.”

The Batman star explained that his father died due to drug addiction and he even lost his mother because of it.

I have lost two uncles and a cousin to drugs. That should be enough to go, ‘OK, if I dabble here, I won’t survive,’” explained Barry.

However, the actor believed that curiosity is a “powerful thing”.

Barry told the outlet that he struggled battling with addiction after joining Hollywood.

“I’ve got scars here to literally prove it,” he remarked, per the outlet.

The Eternals actor dished, “I’m at peace now, and responsible for everything that I do. I’m accepting. I’m present. I’m content.”

“I’m a father. I’m getting to just see that haze that was once there – it’s just a bit sharper now, and colourful,” added Barry.