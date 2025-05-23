Sarah Ferguson makes first statement after Eugenie features in King's video

Sarah Ferguson makes first statement after King Charles announcement

Sarah Ferguson made first statement after her daughter, Princess Eugenie was officially announced as a mentor for The King's Foundation '35 under 35' project.

On May 23, the Duchess of York shared a delightful photo on Instagram from her latest appearance at Benjamin Franklin House in London for a meaningful purpose.

The mother-of-two said that she is "honoured" to be at the "historic" place with her "dear friend" Michael Sheldrick to "discuss the power of innovation to drive meaningful change."

In her message, Sarah heaped praise on one of the founding fathers of the United States Benjamin Franklin for showcasing the "world how bold ideas, when combined with action and purpose, could transform society," over 200 years ago.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife feels proud saying that the young generation of innovators are also following the same path as they are "tackling global challenges with creativity, empathy, and determination."

Sarah shared that she is the biggest advocate of uplifting young people as the Duchess believes their ideas have the power to shape a better future if they are "nurtured and supported" well.

At the end of her statement, the philanthropist expressed gratitude towards the team at Benjamin Franklin House for organising such a thoughtful and inspiring event.

It is important to note that Sarah Ferguson made a social media appearance after her daughter Eugenie was featured in a video released by The King's Foundation on Instagram.

The Princess of York said that she is "delighted" to join his uncle King Charles' passion project to celebrate "traditional arts, nature, sustainability" by mentoring 35 individuals under the "35 under 35" campaign.