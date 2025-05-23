Meghan Markle fails to portray her 'strong character' after surprise move

Meghan Markle fails to portray her 'strong character' with surprise move

Meghan Markle received an upsetting update after using a royal connection despite the ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently made it to the negative headlines after she used the 'HRH' title for business and personal gains.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan have been restrained from using 'HRH' as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Now, speaking of the Duchess' surprise move, royal commentator Jennie Bond claimed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother want to portray herself as successful and strong without royal connections but still use royal title.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "I think she’s also determined to show that she is a strong character and, from relatively humble beginnings, she has become a successful actress, and now an influencer and entrepreneur."

The royal expert added, "I think she’s anxious to be seen as a successful businesswoman in her own right – and not just because she has lived briefly inside the palace walls and has a royal title."

"That message might, perhaps, come over more clearly if she resisted using her title and her HRH in her business and personal dealings," Jennie raised the question.

However, the expert still lauded Meghan's "fruitful TV career" and her new projects as an entrepreneur.