Ana De Armas makes Keanu Reeves ‘uneasy’ at ‘John Wick: Ballerina’ premiere

Keanu Reeves and Ana De Armas’ latest outing together sparked reactions, dividing fans during what appeared to be a "cosy" outing.

On Thursday, May 22, the John Wick star and Tom Cruise’s rumoured girlfriend graced the red carpet at the John Wick: Ballerina premiere.

While fans were gushing over the pair, some fans claimed that the Matrix actor seemed to be somewhat "uncomfortable" as Ana, 37, locked her hand in his arm while posing in front of the cameras.

Several fans rallied to the comments section to raise their concerns under a video shared by MTV UK on Instagram, with one saying, "He looks rather uncomfortable."

"He appears rather uneasy being held by the arm…" another added.

A third user toned down the suspicions by writing, "I think she’s just too attractive and he’s a committed man [laughing emoji]."

Meanwhile, a fourth fan explained, "He keeps his hands clasped together to show respect and boundarries [sic]. he allows her to hold him. He is a true gentleman."

For the unversed, Keanu Reeves, 60, has been in a relationship with artist Alexandra Grant for seven years, after first being linked in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ana has recently been making headlines for her rumoured love life, as fans speculate that the actress and model may be secretly dating the action star and Mission: Impossible lead.