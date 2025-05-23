Prince William lauds 'unsung heroes' in key video shared by Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William key project

Prince William announced his important project revolving around a topic close to his heart.

The Prince of Wales, who has taken inspiration from the climate activist Sir David Attenborough, released the first episode of the new wildlife documentary film, Guardians.

The documentary features rangers who are working day and night to protect wildlife.

In a video released by Kensington Palace, William said, "I've had the privilege of meeting a number of rangers throughout my life, and have seen firsthand the vital work they do. Yet their stories are often overlooked or misunderstood."

"The reality is that protecting our natural world has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet."

The future King lauded the "unsung heroes – the true Guardians of the natural world, defending nature and the future of the planet for all of us."

The short video clip shared on the Waleses' social media channels featured wildlife rangers from different parts of the world and their inspiring stories.

William's spokesperson said in a statement, "Rangers play a critical role as the first line of defence in the protection and conservation of our natural world."

"Every day, they take huge risks, standing between poachers and endangered species, protecting biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance."

"@unitedforwildlife are celebrating these remarkable individuals, and their tireless efforts to protect some of our most valued natural assets, in a groundbreaking new docu-series, 'Guardians.'"

William revealed that the first episode of Guardians can be watched on BBC Earth.