‘TSITP’ star Christopher Briney recalls first filming day of final season

The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney opened up about his filming experience on the set of the third and final season.

The Mean Girls actor, who plays Conrad Fisher in the adaptation, is initially the love interest of Belly (Lola Tung), however it changes by season two when his younger brother Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) gets in the way.

Briney looked back on his filming days, revealing that he felt "super intimidated," in conversation with the Entertainment Weekly.

"We were down for a while, so it was definitely weird to come back," he told the outlet. "It was really weird."

In addition to him feeling nervous, his very first scene for season three was a solo Conrad act which also didn’t help calming his nerves.

"I mean, it just usually feels terrible, but I have to trust that [creator] Jenny [Han] and our directors will know when we have what we need," he said.

Briney went on to say that it felt like a bit of "trial by fire." Sharing that it was like a moment when doubt starts to creep in saying, "I don't think I'm good at this anymore. I don't know if I ever was."

However, his uncertainty towards his skills used to fade away when "we move on to the next scene, so it can't have been that bad?"

Brieny continued, admitting, "I’m never going to really feel good about my work."

The upcoming third and final season will pick up from the end of Belly's junior year of college and finds her happy and in love with Jeremiah, who she chose over Conrad in the dramatic season 2 finale.

"Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart," the logline reads.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season three is slated for release on July 16.