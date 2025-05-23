Kate Middleton shares important message after performing key role

Prince William and Princess Kate's office released a delightful video and an important message following the Scotland trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were honoured to be part of the naming ceremony for HMS Glasgow at the BAE Systems shipyard in Scotland on May 22.

Catherine, the future Queen, announced the name of the new ship and extended her good wishes for the ship and its sailors.

In a video, she said, "I have the pleasure to name this ship, HMS Glasgow. May God bless her and all who sail on her."

The message alongside the video reads, "To HMS Glasgow, go well, fair winds and following seas."

Notably, Palace also shared William and Kate's photos from their joint appearance on social media.

The royal couple's team said, "A pleasure to meet with members of the Ship’s Company and their families, as well as BAE Systems’ Shipbuilding Academy apprentices and graduates, and some of the incredibly skilful teams involved in the building of the ship."

For the special event, Princess Catherine donned a chic navy blue outfit, leaving her fans mesmerised by her elegance and charm.

One of her well-wishers penned in the comments section, "That woman, she is quite a lady who makes all of us proud. Some doubted her because she wasn't born royal, but she proved them wrong. Bravo Princess Catherine."

"Lovely to see Princess Catherine looking so wonderful in Glasgow," another fan wrote.