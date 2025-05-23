Diddy's victim unleashes explosive truths about rapper in court

Kid Cudi unleashes explosive truths about Diddy in court trial

Kid Cudi, American rapper who is currently embroiled in Sean Diddy Combs ongoing legal battle, has recently made shocking claims.

At P Diddy’s recent trial, Cudi revealed a surprising story, saying that someone threw a Molotov cocktail and set his Porsche on fire back in January 2012.

However, he was about 45 minutes away from home when his dog sitter called to warn him his car was burning.

It was a real shock that caught him completely off guard.

Cudi said that he quickly rushed back home to call the police. In court, photos of his damaged Porsche were shown to everyone.

Photos showed a hole in the roof where the Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown in and the car’s charred interior. The rapper claimed Molotov cocktail bottle was found on the ground next to the car.

For the unversed, Kid Cudi also told the court that Diddy once broke into his home, saying he had a short relationship with Cassie Ventura, who used to date Diddy, around 2011.