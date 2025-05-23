Meryl Streep daughter reveals what she thinks of Martin Short

Meryl Streep, Martin Short love: Daughter Louisa Jacobson opens up amid dating rumours

Meryl Streep's daughter got candid about how she views Martin Short as he is currently dating her mother.

The two had surprised everyone with their dating rumours.

Source had told Page Six that Streep couldn't help but 'fall' for him: "He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person."

Both 75-year-olds got to know each other in more detail as the duo worked in Selena Gomez- starrer.

The Devil Wears Prada star's daughter Louis Jacobson who sat down with Elle for a recent profile interview published Thursday, May 22, revealed that that she doesn’t know the Only Murders in the Building actor 'super well' but called him a 'great, great guy'.

The relationship of the winner of more than 150 awards with the comedy legend have not been confirmed, yet the two seem to be genuinely happy with each other every time they make public appearance together.

For the unversed, including Jacobson, Streep shares Grace, Henry and Mamie with her ex husband. The Emmy Award winner shares three kids, Katherine, Oliver and Henry with his late wife who passed away in 2010 due to ovarian cancer.