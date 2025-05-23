Helen, Gethin let romance rumours roll of their backs with unexpected move

Helen Skelton hops on Gethin's bike as duo share intimate breakfast moment

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones are letting romance rumours roll of their backs as they continue to enjoy a blossoming friendship that shows no signs of slowing down.

The TV hosts, both currently single, have reportedly grown closer in recent months, fuelling speculation of a potential relationship.

On Thursday, Helen was seen wrapping her arms around Gethin during a bike ride, publicly displaying affection amid the ongoing buzz.

The pair did not shy away from attention as they headed for a breakfast in Manchester city centre, riding together on Gethin's Triumph Bonneville bike.

According to MailOnline, the duo share an 'extremely close working relationship', and there's a growing feeling that their connection has evolved beyond just professional camaraderie.

Helen, 41, appeared radiant and happy as she hopped onto the bike, embracing this lighthearted moment.

The presenter has been navigating life as a single mother since her split from rugby league player Richie Myler in 2022.

They share three children, Ernie, nine, Louis, eight and Elsie, three.