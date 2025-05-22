Hailey Bieber sparks reaction with her sarcastic confessions

Hailey Bieber stirred up the internet with her playful confessions sprinkled with sarcasm, class, sass, and a bunch of unexpected items.

The Rhode mogul appeared on Vogue’s "What’s in My Bag?" segment, clapping back at the criticisms of her public persona and rampant rumours with humour.

As she began to unpack her black leather bag, Stephen Baldwin’s daughter and Alec Baldwin’s niece, referred to as a "nepo baby," pulled out a perfume "Eu d' Nepo" from her bag, joking, she has been "obsessed with it."

At another point, Justin Bieber’s wife threw shade at widespread online speculations in the wake of her husband’s high-profile split from Selena Gomez.

Taking out a number of other phones from her bag, she explained sarcastically with a deadpan expression, "I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls' pages, making multiple accounts, you know, that kind of thing."

Among others, Hailey, 28, took out a "potion" from her bag, claiming it was made for her by a mountain-dwelling witch her dad took her to meet when she was 12.

According to her, the tincture was meant to make a young Canadian pop star fall in love with her.

Her turn on the popular segment got people buzzing, with one commenting under her Youtibe video, "The nepo perfume, the phones, the lipbalm, the empty journal, QUEEEEN."

"Probably the most iconic whats in my bag ever made," another remarked, followed by a third, "The way she shaded the haters with her potion. LMAO."

"she cooked, she served and she DEVOURED! i just love when celebs give a reality check to all the chronically online people. this was a delight to watch," a fourth lauded.

Meanwhile, a fifth chimed in, saying, "She trolled all her haters with grace, elegance and her iconic sense of humour!"

With her humour, confidence, and perfect delivery, Hailey won over even some of her critics, earning admiration and respect.