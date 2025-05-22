Kate Middleton's milestone celebration leaves Prince William breathless

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance in Scotland, turning heads with their awe-inspiring presence at the HMS Glasgow naming ceremony on Thursday, May 22.

The Prince and Princess of Wales - known as the the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland - captivated onlookers with their effortless charm, solidifying their status as one of the world's most beloved and stylish royal couples.

Kensington Palace issued an update on William and Kate's heart capturing moments.

Royal commentator Rebecca English also shared clips from Princess Catherine's visit to the Scotland.

During the visit, future Queen Kate wowed fans as she pressed a button, releasing a bottle of whisky that smashed against the ship's hull, a traditional act intended to bring good fortune to the vessel and its crew.

Kate's husband William was all smiles as her wife performed the ceremonial duties in style. The future King declared: "I name this Ship HMS Glasgow, may God bless her and all who sail on her."

The whisky used was an exclusive single malt produced by The Clydeside Distillery, made just a short distance from the HMS Glasgow site.

William and Kate's visit continued at the BAE Systems Shipbuilding academy, where the couple participated in a STEM activity with apprentices to show their support for technical education and skills development in the shipbuilding industry.

The royal couple also spent time with members of HMS Glasgow Ship's Company and their families.