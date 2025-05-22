Queen Letizia's £6 Million wedding dress beats Kate and Meghan's by miles

Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI of Spain are celebrating 21 years of their married life.

The stunning couple tied the knot on May 22, 2004, in a lavish ceremony at Madrid's Almudena Cathedral, where then-Crown Prince Felipe married news anchor Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano.

Letizia's beautiful ivory wedding dress, reportedly worth a staggering £6million, is considered one of the most expensive royal wedding gowns in history, reported DailyMail.

She brought elegance to her look with diamond earrings gifted by her future-in-laws, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, and completed her ensemble with Pura Lopez court shoes.

Queen Sofia also lent Letizia the historic Prussian tiara, which she herself at her wedding in 1962, adding an extra regal touch to the bride's look.

In comparison, Princess Kate's gown- designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen-cost an estimated £250,000.

Her dress featured a nearly nine-foot train and was reportedly paid for by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Princess Eugenie's wedding dress, created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos, was valued at around £200,000.

Meanwhile, Princess Diana's iconic 1981 gown, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, was valued at £151, 000.

Lastly, Meghan Markle's Givenchy gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, was estimated at £110,000.