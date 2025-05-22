'Caught Stealing' trailer: Bad Bunny goes full ruthless gangster

Bad Bunny shedded his superstar persona to become a cold-blooded gangster in the Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz-led crime thriller Caught Stealing.

Based on Charlie Huston's cult novel, the upcoming film’s trailer has been released on Wednesday, May 21, featuring the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, as a Puerto Rican gangster.

"Either I get what I want or my pistol talks for me," he threatens Butler’s character Hank Thompson in a scene.

In a gritty whirlwind of blood, betrayal, and baseball bats, the first look into Caught Stealing has been nothing short of exciting for the fans.

The trailer comes on the heels of the Me Porto Bonito singer closing out the final episode of Saturday Night Live season 50 with comedy skits and performances of Nuevayol and Perfumito Nuevo.

After breaking tour records, the 31-year-old musician set his sights on the big screen, as he will be starring in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 as Adam Sandler’s caddie, in addition to joining the star-studded cast of Caught Stealing, which includes Carol Kane, Griffin Dunne, Liev Schreiber, Regina King and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Butler and Kravitz's upcoming movie is slated to hit the theatres on August 29.