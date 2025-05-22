George Clooney is back!

George Clooney Broadway play Good Night, And Good Luck runs until June 8

George Clooney – Hollywood's lost silver fox – is to everyone's delight soon to be back!

The Up in the Air actor who had long sported grey hair dyed his hair black for his Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck in which he plays the role of a journalist Edward R. Murrow.

However, no one liked the Hollywood legend with black hair – not even him or his wife Amal Clooney.

The latest appearance of the 67-year-old has sent the fans into frenzy as 'his natural gray strands' seem to be 'peeking out underneath his baseball hat', as per Page Six.

The Academy award winner attended the Tony Awards Nominees Luncheon Monday, May 19, in his new avatar.

He attended the event as the first-time nominee for his performance in the theatre play which is adapted from 2005 film that goes by the same name.

Amal Clooney's husband had debuted his new look in March and the play will run until June 8, but the American actor is getting back to previous self.

For the unversed, Clooney has not kept mum about the disliked transformation. He even quipped at it when a fan at Manhattan celebrity hotspot Sardi's unveiled his caricature.

"I like the hair color," said the actor holding the drawing of himself with his previous salt-and-pepper hair, "It's much better than my hair color right now."