Miley Cyrus reveals she’s a ‘big fan’ of two rising pop stars

Miley Cyrus has expressed her admiration for two pop stars in her recent interview.

Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show, the Grammy winner revealed she’s a big fan of both Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

“I thought Sabrina and Chappell both at the Grammys this year, it was over the top pro singing,” said the 32-year-old.

The singer remarked, “I’m just big fans and I just support those girls all the way.”

Miley also lauded both singers’ Grammy performance, noting, “there is so much pressure on live performance” and she knew “the courage that it takes and I know that the nerves get in the way” when taking the stage.

“I know that both of them were probably choking on their heart because it’s so much pressure, and they just nailed it,” explained the Last Song star.

Miley also praised Sabrina for her mind-blowing performance at SNL50.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hannah Montana star reportedly showed her support for Chappell and asked fans to treat her well.

“I wish people would not give her a hard time,” stated Miley.

The singer-songwriter noted, “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram.”

“That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password,” she added.