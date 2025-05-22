Prince William receives good news about Kate Middleton amid Scotland trip

Kate Middleton is firmly standing by her husband Prince William’s side as the future king sets off on an important mission ahead of his destined role.

The Princess of Wales – who hosted the annual Garden Party with William on Tuesday making an appearance for the first time after two years – will be leaving UK to support her husband on his new special mission in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales took off on an unannounced trip to Leith on Wednesday to bring attention to new initiative that the royal couple have funded.

Kensington Palace released a statement about the plans future king and queen have in place as they quietly prepare for their destined roles in the monarchy.

“The Prince and Princess want to leave a lasting impact and legacy,” a Palace spokesman said.

Kate is expected to arrive on Thursday and reunited with William for an important event. The couple will be attending a naming ceremony for a ship in which Kate will christen HMS Glasgow at a Clyde dockyard by releasing a bottle of whisky against the hull.

The update comes as the Wales’s Royal Foundation aims to strengthen social connections through the sport. Prince William is an avid football fans and famously supports football club, Aston Villa.

Moreover, King Charles’s eldest son, who is the patron of the Football Association, has even left fans impressed with his expert opinion on the team’s progress.

The royal couple seem to be working on leaving behind a legacy before they even had ascended to the British royal throne.

Hence, the foundation run by Prince William and Princess Kate is working on supporting Community Impact programme which aims to help communities bring about better social connection, support and develop local community spaces for people to create opportunities and improve access to activities.