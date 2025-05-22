John Mulaney takes a dig at Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal drama

John Mulaney weighs in on Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively lawsuit

John Mulaney made light of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni situation in a lighthearted comedy skit, after the case took a tough turn.

The 42-year-old comedian performed a sketch with Peter Gallagher, who played Mulaney’s future self, in which he joked about the drama between the It Ends With Us co-stars.

“John, I came here from the year 2055 to warn you not to fight those three 14-year-old boys. Things get very, very bad for us when that happens,” Gallagher’s Mulaney said during Wednesday, May 21 episode of Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney.

“Oh no, do I fall off the wagon?” Mulaney asked, to which Gallagher responded, “A few times.”

After the host realised that Gallagher is from the future, he asked, “What happens in that Justin Baldoni case?”

“I don’t remember,” he said, and Mulaney cried out, “But you’re from the future.”

Still, the future self claims that it “doesn’t mean that I remember everything.”

“Well, did Blake really tell Taylor, ‘Hey, you gotta stick up for me?'” Mulaney quipped, referring to the recent claims made by Baldoni’s legal team.

“You’re asking me too much,” Gallagher said. “I can’t recall conversations that I wasn’t present for.”

Letting go, Mulaney said, “That’s fair. It’s not like my memory was gonna get better with age, especially with all the cocaine we did in our 20s and 30s,” and Gallagher added, “And our 50s.”