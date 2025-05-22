Kim Kardashian makes delightful announcement about her milestone achievement

Kim Kardashian shares major achievement in new social media update

Kim Kardashian just passed a major milestone—and no, it’s not a new SKIMS launch or another red carpet moment. The reality star, business mogul, and now officially a law school graduate is celebrating the end of her six-year legal journey, and she’s doing it the only way Kim knows how, with family, friends, and a splash of glamour.

On May 21, Kim revealed that she had officially completed her legal studies.

Naturally, the celebration came with its own unique Kardashian twist. At her intimate commencement ceremony, Kim was joined by her sister Khloé Kardashian, her kids Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and longtime friend Van Jones.

The table settings? Made from her actual old study notes. Talk about recycling with a purpose.

“All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” Kim said in a heartfelt speech shared via Instagram Stories. “It did start with Van and I. Well, it started with the Twitter video that I saw that popped up.”

The 44-year-old explained how seeing that video sparked her interest in criminal justice reform, and soon after, she began a four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm.

That eventually led her to face the infamous “baby bar”—a test she had to take three times before finally passing in 2021.

But Kim didn’t stop there. According to multiple reports, she also recently took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, a big step on the path to becoming a licensed attorney.

Her legal mentor, who spoke during the event, broke down the grit behind the glam, “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study,” she shared.

“That's time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

And while she might be tossing the books aside for now, Kim’s legal journey isn’t over just yet. Her next big challenge? Passing the California Bar Exam, the final boss of law licensing, held twice a year in February and July.

From reality TV to legal reality, Kim Kardashian is proving that even in heels, you can walk the walk—all the way to the courtroom.