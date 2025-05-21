Julia Stiles’ honest take on meeting Taylor Swift at a party

Julia Stiles has recently detailed her honest take on meeting Taylor Swift at a party.

During an appearance on latest episode of How To Fail podcast on May 21, the Jason Bourne actress revealed how she felt meeting the Cruel Summer singer for the first time.

“God, I hate myself right now. The biggest name-dropping I could do, but it happened and it’s awesome,” quipped the 44-year-old.

Julia mentioned, “You could just feel it” when Taylor entered the room.

“She has that presence,” stated the Closed Circuit actress.

Interestingly, Julia opened up that she was stopped by Taylor when she was leaving the party.

“A comedian stopped me, and he was like, ‘Wait, Taylor wants to say hi,’” said The Drowning actress.

Julia further said, “He orchestrated the whole thing, but he was like, ‘She really likes your work.’ We shook hands and I blacked out.”

“I don’t remember actually what happened after that, but she said something very nice to me.”

Julia jokingly said that she “dissociated for a second” while they were making small talk.

“I told her that I was a huge fan of her. I finally worked up the courage to be like, ‘You’re amazing, this is crazy.’ She looked like she genuinely appreciated it,” reflected The Makeover actress.

Julia added, “Even somebody like Taylor Swift, who is the biggest star on the planet, seems humble enough or just positive enough to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m glad that bazillions of people like to listen to my music.’”